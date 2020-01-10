Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' trends well in week 2 - Check Box Office collections

New Delhi: The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood and glam diva Kareena Kapoor's on-screen pairing in latest release 'Good Newwz' has been appreciated widely by the fans. Also, giving them good company – actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have got their share of accolades too.

Noted movie expert and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: #GoodNewwz is excellent in Week 2... Release of multiple films has resulted in reduction of screens + shows... Should gather pace over weekend... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.77 cr, Thu 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 181.36 cr. #India biz.

'Good Newwz' is based on the two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

The couples belong to different backgrounds and when they meet that's where the humour springs from.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It has been helmed by Raj Mehta.