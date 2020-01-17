Akshay Kumar-Kareena's 'Good Newwz' Overseas Box Office collections

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Filmmaker Raj Mehta's 'Good Newwz' has emerged as a big hit not only in domestic markets but also internationally. The movie has a starry ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Raj Mehta's 'Good Newwz' has emerged as a big hit not only in domestic markets but also internationally. The movie has a starry ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

'Good Newwz' hit the screens on December 27, 2019. Noted movie critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: 

#GoodNewwz hits $ 10 million in international markets... Total *after 3 weeks* [till 16 Jan 2020]: $ 10 million [₹ 71.06 cr]... Key markets...
⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 4.76 mn
⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 1.54 mn
⭐ #UK: $ 1.18 mn
⭐ #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 1.42 mn
#Overseas

The film shows two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments. The couples belong to different backgrounds and when they meet that's where the humour springs from.

 

