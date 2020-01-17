हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar-Kareena's 'Good Newwz' set to enter Rs 200 cr club

'Good Newwz' hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Akshay Kumar-Kareena&#039;s &#039;Good Newwz&#039; set to enter Rs 200 cr club

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has once again proved that he is one of the most bankable stars around. His latest release 'Good Newwz' not only hit the right chord with the viewers but is now all set to enter the much-coveted Rs 200 crore club. 

Noted movie critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #GoodNewwz is marching towards double century... Got slight boost due to partial holidays [Tue and Wed]... Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 197.10 cr. #India biz.

#GoodNewwz biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 127.90 cr
Week 2: ₹ 53.46 cr
Week 3: ₹ 15.74 cr
Total: ₹ 197.10 cr
#India biz.
SUPER-HIT.

The film shows two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments. The couples belong to different backgrounds and when they meet that's where the humour springs from.

'Good Newwz' hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

 

