हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar kickstarts shooting for 'Ram Setu', drops his first look

Akshay Kumar on March 30 kick-started the shooting for his much-anticipated project `Ram Setu` and unveiled his first look from the film featuring him as an archaeologist.

Akshay Kumar kickstarts shooting for &#039;Ram Setu&#039;, drops his first look
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Megastar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday (March 30) kick-started the shooting for his much-anticipated project `Ram Setu` and unveiled his first look from the film featuring him as an archaeologist.

The `Mission Mangal` star took to Twitter and termed the film as `one of the most special films of his career and shared a picture of himself in an intriguing avatar.

The picture sees the `Kesari` actor donning a pair of glasses as he sported neck-length hair. Sporting a clean-shaven look, the actor wore a grey shirt and wrapped a dark blue scarf around his neck. Bearing a geeky look the actor resembled an archaeologist.

The `Good Newwz` star captioned the post, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film."

The actor also asked his fans to share their thoughts on his look from the film and added, "Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me."

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts.

He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

`Ram Setu` is an action-adventure drama that brings to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. Following the film's theatrical release, `Ram Setu` will soon be available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarRam Setufirst lookAmazon PrimeJacqueline FernandezNushrratt Bharuccha
Next
Story

Filmfare Awards 2021: Om Raut bags Best Director trophy for Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji!

Must Watch

PT4M17S

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine