हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez begin shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez begin shooting for &#039;Bachchan Pandey&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kritisanon

Jaisalmer: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez began shooting for their upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer on Wednesday (January 6).

Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Updating about the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "BACHCHAN PANDEY... Subhan and Sufyan - #SajidNadiadwala's sons give clap for first shot of #BachchanPandey. Shoot starts in #Jaisalmer. Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez, #KritiSanon, #PrateikBabbar and #PankajTripathi... Directed by #FarhadSamji."

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi who plays the role of Akshay Kumar's friend.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's upcoming releases include Rohit Shetty's cop action drama 'Sooryavanshi' and a spy thriller titled 'Bell Bottom' directed by Ranjit Tiwari. While Akshay romances Katrina Kaif in 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom' features Vaani Kapoor in the female lead.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarKriti SanonJacqueline Fernandezbachchan pandeyFarhad Samji
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra announces sequel of 'We Can Be Heroes'
  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M2S

Farmers to hold tractor march at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders against agricultural laws