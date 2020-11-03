हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' to go on floors in 2021

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Bachchan Pandey&#039; to go on floors in 2021

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has a busy film calendar with back-to-back movies rolling. In January 2021, 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akki and Kriti Sanon will go on the floors. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details on micro-blogging site: AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021... One more actress will be signed soon... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala.

'Bachchan Pandey' will go on floors in January next year in Jaisalmer. It will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. 

This is the second time that Akshay and Kriti will be paired opposite each other. They were first seen together in 'Housefull 4'. 

 

