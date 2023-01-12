Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh's Cuttputlli by Pooja Entertainment tops 'Most Streamed List'

New Delhi: Results are out, Pooja Entertainment’s psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, has topped the list of the most viewed films of 2022. Disney+ Hotstar leads the most streamed movies and series list for the year 2022, with Pooja Entertainment’s Cuttputlli ruling the pack with whopping 26.9 million views, as per a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

The film starring Sargun Mehta, Joshua LeClair, and Chandrachur Singh, struck a chord with the audience with its gripping narrative, stellar background score and superlative performances by the entire ensemble.



Pooja Entertainment’s movie played a pivotal role in Disney+ Hotstar leading the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax. The platform streamed seven out of the top 15 most-watched original shows and films, and Cuttputlli is leading the list.

Movies such as A Thursday, Govinda Naam Mera, and Freddy along with Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, were close but Pooja Entertainment’s Cuttputlli, stole the thunder.

Apart from Cuttputlli being the most streamed movie, actor Akshay Kumar also topped the list of top ten male Hindi film stars, released by media insights firm Ormax.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmi also broke the small screen viewership records, which was released in 2020.

For this year, Pooja Entertainment has big plans, the content backers will soon roll out massive projects, such as Ganapath, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Karna and more.