Akshay Kumar recalls defeating ' The Undertaker' in reel life

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar recalls defeating &#039; The Undertaker&#039; in reel life

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday walked down the memory lane and shared a funny memory of him defeating ‘The Undertaker’ in ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’.

For the unversed, Akshay fought the doppelganger of the popular veteran American wrestler Mark William Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, in the 1996 hit film.

Many people assumed that the real Undertaker had made his Bollywood debut opposite Akshay but it was wrestler Brian Lee who essayed The Undertaker’s role.

Recalling the particular fighting scene, Akshay shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram account, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker," the meme read.

The meme has images of Akshay along with popular wrestlers, including Triple H and Brock Lesnar."

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film," Akshay quipped.

Akshay's post has left netizens in splits. "Last man standing," actor Varun Dhawan commented. "Wow," Ayushmann Khurrana reacted.

Speaking of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, the film, which will complete 25 years tomorrow, also starred actors Rekha and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

Tags:
Akshay KumarKhiladiyon Ka KhiladiUndertakerBrian LeeMark William Calaway
