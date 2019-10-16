Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of 'Housefull 4' promotional train—Watch

New Delhi: The 'Housefull 4' team is the first one ever to be a part of the 'Promotions on Wheels' scheme, freshly launched by the Indian Railways. As a part of this scheme, trains can be booked for promotional activities and the team of 'Housefull 4' is the first passenger on board!

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of the 'Housefull 4' express through various tweets.

“#Housefull4Express is proud to be the first-ever #PromotionOnWheels! Ab Dilli door nahi :)” he wrote.

In another tweet, the superstar wrote, “Team #Housefull4 is ready to board the train from Mumbai, all the way to New Delhi. Be a part of the madness, follow our updates on #Housefull4Express"

Check out his tweets here:

#Housefull4Express is proud to be the first-ever #PromotionOnWheels! Ab Dilli door nahi :) https://t.co/upSRv9WD5G — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2019

'Housefull 4' also stars Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

The film has been helmed by Farhad Samji with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer.

The horror-comedy will release on 25th October 2019.