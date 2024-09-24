Akshay Kumar Shares A Stylish BTS Look From Housefull 5 Set With Jacqueline, Riteish, Dino, And Abhishek

Mumbai: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared an exciting glimpse from the set of the much-anticipated action comedy 'Housefull 5', posing stylishly alongside Jacqueliene Fernandez, Dino Morea, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan.

This fun behind-the-scenes moment has fans buzzing with anticipation for the latest installment of the popular franchise, promising plenty of laughter and entertainment.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay, who has an impressive 67.8 million followers, shared a stylish photo from the set of 'Housefull 5'. In the image, he sports a classic white tee layered with a checkered shirt and blue denim, exuding casual charm.

Dino looks effortlessly cool in a white t-shirt, blue shirt, and beige trousers, while Jacqueliene radiates hotness in a sleek black outfit.

Riteish sports a cozy green hoodie paired with blue denims, and Abhishek nails the look in a dapper beige jacket and olive green cargo pants. The star cast strikes a relaxed pose against the wall, perfectly capturing the camaraderie and fun that defines the film.

The post is captioned as: "Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell! #Housefull5".

The first installment of the film, which released in 2010, featured Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. The first two parts were directed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film 'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Chitrangda Singh.

Meanwhile, Akshay, who has a career spanning over 30 years, is the recipient of the National Film Award and the Padma Shri.

He marked his debut as the lead with the 1991 film 'Saugandh'. His breakthrough came in 1992 action thriller film 'Khiladi', directed by Abbas–Mustan. The movie stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played pivotal roles.

Akshay has then featured in movies like 'Sainik', 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'International Khiladi', 'Khiladi 420', 'Dhadkan', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Khakee','Garam Masala', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'OMG – Oh My God!', among numerous others.

He next has 'Sky Force', 'Singham Again', 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Hera Pheri 3', and Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' in his kitty.