Akshay Kumar shares 'Kesari' first glimpses—Watch part 1

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule with not just one by two to three of his movies hitting the screens the same year. He will be seen showing off his versatility in different kinds of films this year. The actor is all gung-ho about his period drama 'Kesari'.

He took to his social media and shared the glimpses of the movie. It will be shared in parts every day, as the actor posted on Twitter and Instagram. He wrote: “It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpsesOfKesari. #KesariTrailer21Feb http://bit.ly/GlimpsesOfKesari1 … @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ “

Watch it here:

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh. It presents the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is set to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

Sharing glimpses of the movie every day, surely will help create the right kind of buzz about the warfare period drama.