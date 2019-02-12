हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shares 'Kesari' first glimpses—Watch part 1

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie. 

Akshay Kumar shares &#039;Kesari&#039; first glimpses—Watch part 1
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Akshay Kumar has a packed schedule with not just one by two to three of his movies hitting the screens the same year. He will be seen showing off his versatility in different kinds of films this year. The actor is all gung-ho about his period drama 'Kesari'.

He took to his social media and shared the glimpses of the movie. It will be shared in parts every day, as the actor posted on Twitter and Instagram. He wrote: “It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpsesOfKesari. #KesariTrailer21Feb http://bit.ly/GlimpsesOfKesari1 … @ParineetiChopra @SinghAnurag79 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_ “

Watch it here:

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh. It presents the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is set to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

Sharing glimpses of the movie every day, surely will help create the right kind of buzz about the warfare period drama.

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarKesarikesari first glimpsesParineeti Chopraperiod drama
Next
Story

Short film 'Kaun Saab' questions VIP treatment given to terrorists in jail

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi