Akshay Kumar shares new ‘Bachchan Pandey’ posters, film to release on Holi

New Delhi: The most-awaited film of Sajid Nadiadwala ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has a new release date now. The Akshay Kumar-starrer, which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 4, 2022, will now release on March 18, this year. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

As per the latest development, the makers took to social media to announce the new theatrical release date of their eagerly-awaited action comedy on the auspicious occasion of Holi by launching two new action-packed posters of the movie.

The superstar also shared the news with his followers and fans on social media.

While one poster features Akshay seated on a truck pointing gun at the sky along with a group of people, the other one sees the superstar in a rugged avatar, sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and weapons.

While the new release date of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has come as a blessing for the industry, especially for the fans of Akshay Kumar, the new dhamakedaar posters of the movie will surely build the anticipation for the audience wanting more.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.