Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal' races past 'Jolly LLB 2' at Box Office

The film has crossed the lifetime business of his another entertainer 'Jolly LLB 2' at the Box Office. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Once hailed as the action star Akshay Kumar has over a period of few years proved his versatility in genres like drama, romance and comedy. He has become the most bankable star in Hindi movie business and his latest release 'Mission Mangal' is solid proof of it.

The film has crossed the lifetime business of his another entertainer 'Jolly LLB 2' at the Box Office. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

He wrote: “#MissionMangal crosses *lifetime biz* of #JollyLLB2 [₹ 117 cr] in 7 days... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr. Total: ₹ 121.23 cr. India biz.”

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad. The music of 'Mission Mangal' is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Mission Mangal' is released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House' at the ticket counters.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

 

Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar
