Akshay Kumar surprises fans with new film 'Cuttputlli,' shares teaser!

New Delhi: On Friday, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of his other upcoming film, 'Cuttputlli.' The film will be a direct-to-OTT release and will release on September 2 at Disney plus Hotstar.

Taking the teaser to Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. #CuttputlliOnHotstar Dropping on 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow." The actor surely surprised his fans with this one as no one saw it coming.

The teaser is a collection of Akshay's still from the movie, a crime thriller about the hunt for a serial killer. As can be seen in the teaser. Akshay will be playing a cop who is on a mission with his men. The film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the female lead in the movie as Akshay's tags suggest.

Fans, as surprised as they are, flooded the comment section with heart-eye and shocked face emojis. One user wrote, "Does this man ever take a break," the other one wrote, "Saal me 4 film se ab har mahine 1 film (not four movies per year, he's releasing a film every month)"

Akshay has many films lined up in his kitty. He will be soon seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also has the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' alongside Radhika Madan.