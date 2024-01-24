trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713459
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Akshay Kumar Unleashes A Cinematic Storm with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser - Watch

Helmed by the acclaimed director Ali Abbas Zafar, this action-packed extravaganza is set to dominate the screens with its pulse-pounding narrative and high-octane action as Bollywood’s biggest action hero Akshay Kumar takes over the thrill. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Unleashes A Cinematic Storm with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Action lovers are in for a treat as the much-anticipated teaser of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is here to surpass all expectations, delivering heart-pounding action and thrills that only Akshay Kumar can deliver. Helmed by the acclaimed director Ali Abbas Zafar, this action-packed extravaganza is set to dominate the screens with its pulse-pounding narrative and high-octane action as Bollywood’s biggest action hero Akshay Kumar takes over the thrill. 

The teaser, unveiled by Akshay Kumar, promises an adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster with heart-stopping action sequences that are sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats showcasing Akshay as the quintessential action hero. 

"Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum. Bachke rehna hum se, Hindustan hain hum!" – declares Akshay Kumar, hinting at the riveting plot that combines patriotism with relentless action.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans, unable to contain their excitement, have flooded social media with comments such as "Baap of action is back" and "Blockbuster on the way to cinema this Eid”. 

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial prowess, coupled Akshay Kumar’s action prowess and Tiger Shroff in Co-lead, ensures 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stands tall as the biggest action film of 2024. The teaser provides a tantalizing glimpse into the heart-stopping thrills awaiting audiences, setting the stage for a cinematic spectacle like never before.

Mark your calendars for the grand release on Eid 2024, as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promises an unparalleled cinematic experience that will redefine the standards of action in Bollywood! Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, patriotism, and jaw-dropping action sequences that will leave you clamoring for more. This Eid, witness the action on the big screen as Bollywood's biggest blockbuster awaits! 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look