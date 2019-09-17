Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie on Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first look of PM Narendra Modi's biopic titled Mann Bairagi on the occasion of his 69th birthday. The film his being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM’s life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

The poster features a young man paving his way through the desert.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the film is a special feature on the Prime Minister. It has been written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain.

The film revolves around the story from PM Modi's life that has not been showcased in public domain before.

However, this isn't the first time a film is being made on Narendra Modi. Before this, Vivek Oberoi played the role of PM in the film titled PM Narendra Modi. A web-series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man was also made on him.