close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie on Prime Minister Modi

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first look of PM Narendra Modi's biopic titled Mann Bairagi on the occasion of his 69th birthday. The film his being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali&#039;s upcoming movie on Prime Minister Modi
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first look of PM Narendra Modi's biopic titled Mann Bairagi on the occasion of his 69th birthday. The film his being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM’s life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

The poster features a young man paving his way through the desert. 

As per a Hindustan Times report, the film is a special feature on the Prime Minister. It has been written and directed by  Ssanjay Tripaathy and will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain.

The film revolves around the story from PM Modi's life that has not been showcased in public domain before. 

However, this isn't the first time a film is being made on Narendra Modi. Before this, Vivek Oberoi played the role of PM in the film titled PM Narendra Modi. A web-series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man was also made on him.

Tags:
PM Modimann bairagiAkshay KumarHappy Birthday Narendra ModiSanjay Leela Bhansali
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl crosses Rs 50 crore mark at Box Office

Must Watch

PT8M28S

Narendra Modi's 69th Birthday: PM offers prayers at Sardar Sarovar Dam