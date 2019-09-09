Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal all set to cross 200 crore mark at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest outing Mission Mangal is wreaking havoc at the Box Office. After breaking several records, the film is all set cross the 200 crore mark at the B.O.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#MissionMangal inches closer to ₹ 200 cr mark... Will be #AkshayKumar’s first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 197.37 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal inches closer to ₹ 200 cr mark... Will be #AkshayKumar’s first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 197.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Taran also shared the total collections, "#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.03 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 4.23 cr

Total: ₹ 197.37 cr

#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER."

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.03 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 4.23 cr

Total: ₹ 197.37 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

Mission Mangal has also turned out to be Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film overseas. As per the collections, the film has earned over 7.2 million.

"#MissionMangal is #AkshayKumar’s highest grossing film #Overseas... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Total till Weekend 4 [till 8 Sept 2019]: $ 7.2 million [₹ 51.62 cr]... #USA + #Canada [$ 3.6 mn] and #UAE + #GCC [$ 1.7 mn] are key contributors, " shared Adarsh.

'Mission Mangal', helmed by Jagan Shakti, is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful mission to Mars.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and produced by R Balki, the film is based on India's first interplanetary expedition and the team behind it.