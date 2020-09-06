हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Bell Bottom' shoot grabs internet's attention

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor are in Scotland as they have commenced the shoot for the espionage thriller, 'Bell Bottom'.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s first look from &#039;Bell Bottom&#039; shoot grabs internet&#039;s attention
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: The team of `Bell Bottom`, including actor Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and others are in Scotland as they have commenced the shoot for the espionage thriller, following all the health guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the cast and crew members have been sharing many stills from the shoot location, the first look of Akshay Kumar from the set of `Bell Bottom` has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

The five-to-six photographs with the actor sporting his look from the film have been shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the actor's fans on social media platforms.

The 52-year-old star's look for the forthcoming movie is vastly retro-based and is looking dapper in the 80s style.

His admirers, sharing the first glimpse of his look on the micro-blogging site, raved about him nailing the "retro-vibe".

In the pictures, the `Padman` star is sported with a thick moustache and is seen in two different looks.

In one look, Akshay is seen wearing a casual pullover teamed with a dark-beige coloured jacket and pants.In the second look, he has a white turtle neck pullover with a black blazer and dark brown pants.

The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. Actor Vaani Kapoor is roped in to star opposite the `Good Newwz` actor.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie.

`Bell Bottom` is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom Vaani Kapoor
