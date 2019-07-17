close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' gets special Twitter emoji

The world is today celebrating the Emoji Day which celebrates the small digital icons. The special day was founded by Emojipedia`s Jeremy Burge in 2014, a year after the word was added to the Oxford Dictionary. 

Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; gets special Twitter emoji

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, superstar Akshay Kumar shared a special emoji specially designed for his upcoming film `Mission Mangal`."It`s amazing to see so much enthusiasm to find the best emoji for Mission Mangal. The Mission Mangal Emoji has just been made. Thank you Twitter India," he tweeted and accompanied his post with hashtag #WorldEmojiDay.

The emoji is very poignant and heart-touching as it shows the Indian flag flying high over the planet Mars. The movie is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India`s first interplanetary expedition and the emoji depicts exactly that.

The world is today celebrating the Emoji Day which celebrates the small digital icons. The special day was founded by Emojipedia`s Jeremy Burge in 2014, a year after the word was added to the Oxford Dictionary. 

Apart from Akshay, `Mission Mangal` features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. After treating his fans with the special emoji, the makers are releasing the trailer of the film tomorrow. A few days back, the teaser of the multi-starrer flick was dropped in which Akshay, who essays the role of Rakesh Dhawan, is seen announcing that the spacecraft is `good to go for launch.`

Rakesh and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India`s first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India`s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by `PadMan` director R Balki. Set to hit theatres on August 15 (Independence Day) this year, the flick is set to lock horns with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer `Saaho` and `Batla House` starring John Abraham. 

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarMission MangalemojiWorld Emoji DayTwitter emoji
Next
Story

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' release date changed?

Must Watch

PT32M57S

Watch Debate: Pakistan's lie on Kulbhushan Jadhav to be exposed in ICJ today?