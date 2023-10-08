trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672620
Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Beats Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming,' Check Box Office Collections

The films have garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics and are competing against each other at the box office. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Beats Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming,' Check Box Office Collections

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thank You For Coming' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' finally hit theatres on October 6. The films have garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics and are competing against each other at the box office. 

For TYFC, it was a slow start with Rs 1.06 crores at the ticket window on Day 1. The film showed a steady growth on it’s second day by minting Rs 1.56 crores and now stands on a total collection of Rs 2.62 Cr.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Mission Raniganj' on the other hand minted a good amount of growth on Saturday and earned Rs. 4.7 crores. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned a total of Rs 7.50 crore at the box office in two days. 

'Thank You For Coming' revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance in the film.

Talking about the film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, it narrates the tale of the unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill and is based on an important chapter of the nation. While the film is highly content-oriented and caters to a large chunk of the audiences who come from metropolises, especially the multiplex audiences, the film is poised to experience massive growth on the coming Saturday and Sunday, and the content-emphasizing audiences will surely flock to the theaters in large numbers with their families.

