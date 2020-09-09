Akshay Kumar's new look from 'Bell Bottom' is his birthday gift to fans!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has treated his fans to a special surprise on his birthday. Akshay, who turned 53 on Wednesday, is spending his birthday in Scotland while shooting for his much-anticipated film 'Bell Bottom', and to mark the occasion, the team shared a new look of the star from the forthcoming movie.

The retro vibes and Akshay's swag is hard to miss in the photo. The dapper image has Akshay standing against an airplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache.

Akshay's new look will make the fans super happy. Check out!





'Bell Bottom' stars Akshay Kumar with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi. It is being directed by Ranjit Tewari and co-produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Team 'Bell Bottom' commenced the shoot for the espionage thriller some weeks ago following all the health guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie.

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is expected to release in April 2021.