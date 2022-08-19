Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' shows little growth, earns THIS much on Day 8

New Delhi: The movie Raksha Bandhan has failed badly at the box office, and in the days ahead, as new movies will take up more screen space, the movie 'Do Baaraa', which has been released today, is an example in point, which will further lessen the chances of the movie earning more.

The movie only experienced a very small increase on Thursday, a holiday for Janmashtami, collecting Rs 1.30 crore at the box office, according to the Box Office India report. With this, the movie's first week has come to a close with an estimated total revenue of Rs 37.50 crore approx.

The film, which was released on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan (the 11th of August), stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film, when released, wasnt able to win over the critics, who gave the movie a mixed response, but even more importantly, the movie failed to impress the audience, who didnt turn up at the cinema halls to watch it.

The movie, which had a simple premise of a brother who promised his mother on her deathbed that he would fulfil his responsibility of getting his four sisters married, and the whole plot revolves around the kinds of difficulties the main character has to go through to fulfil her late mother's wishes.

The movie which clashed with Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha" was written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma and was directed by 'Tanu weds Manu' famed director Anand L Rai, who has now achieved a rare distinction in the industry as a film maker who has given two consecutive flops with two of the biggest superstars in the country, that is with Shah Rukh Khan in "Zero" and this with "Khiladi Kumar".