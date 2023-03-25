Alaya F-Karan Mehta's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Set For OTT Release

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Saturday said his 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' will start streaming on Netflix from March 31. Starring Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta, the musical romantic drama received mixed reviews upon its release in theatres in February.

Kashyap shared the news of the film's OTT release in a post on Instagram.

"It's finally time to first Netflix and then chill #AlmostPyaar streaming on Netflix from March 31st! #AlmostPyaarOnNetflix," the director wrote.

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' is backed by Zee Studios and Kashyap's Good Bad Films. The movie had its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in November 2022.