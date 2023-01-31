topStoriesenglish2567842
Alaya F Shares a Heartfelt Note as her Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Clocks 3 Years

Having herself standing in front of two famous actors in Bollywood, Alaya didn’t make the audience feel it was her first film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Her performance earned her the favorite of critics and audiences which won her the Filmfare award for best debut.

New Delhi: Alaya F in her debut film carved a special niche in the audience's mind as ‘Tia’ in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside seasoned actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya F is one of the young talented actresses in the industry who has proved her caliber in her debut film. And now, the actress is celebrating 3 years of her debut film. She has delivered a performance that is rarely seen in any newcomers. 

Having herself standing in front of two famous actors in Bollywood, Alaya didn’t make the audience feel it was her first film. Her performance earned her the favorite of critics and audiences which won her the Filmfare award for best debut. 

Alaya F is gearing up for a very successful and fruitful 2023 with several projects falling in her kitty. Currently, the actress is basking in the acclaim she received for her performance in Freddy. Taking to social media, she shared a few pictures from back then. 

She writes, "My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! a film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence and set up the most incredible foundation for the rest of my career Jawaani Jaaneman will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind and career every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude #3YearsOfJawaaniJaaneman" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Presently she is emerging as the dark horse of the industry and we have witnessed her outstanding performances in films like Freddy. Currently, she is the strongest performer amongst her contemporaries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is currently promoting 
‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ and will next be seen in U-Turn, and Srikanth Bolla biopic with Rajkummar Rao.

