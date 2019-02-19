Ali Fazal starrer 'Milan Talkies' first look poster unveiled—Check inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is back with yet another entertainer titled 'Milan Talkies'. The film features talented actor Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the movie on social media.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of the movie along with the first look poster. He wrote: “Trailer out tomorrow... First look poster of #MilanTalkies... Stars Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Reecha Sinha and Sikandar Kher... Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia... Produced by PS Chhatwal... 15 March 2019 release.

The movie also stars veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal parts with Reecha Sinha and Sikandar Kher in supporting roles. The trailer will be unveiled on February 20, 2019.

The movie will hit the screens on March 15, 2019, and is produced by PS Chhatwal.

The story happens to be essentially a love story presented in typical Dhulia style with desi flavour intact. The movie has been in the making for a long time and fans were eagerly waiting for the release date announcement.

Meanwhile, Tigmanshu was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor played SRK's on-screen father in the movie.