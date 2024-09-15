Alia Bhatt & Diljit Dosanjh Unveil Sneak Peek Of Upbeat Song 'Chal Kudiye' From 'Jigra'

New Delhi: In an exciting development for fans, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt are reuniting almost after eight years for a new track titled 'Chal Kudiye,' set to feature in Alia's forthcoming film, 'Jigra'.

This collaboration follows their successful partnership on the hit song 'Ikk Kudi' from the 2016 film 'Udta Punjab', which remains a fan favourite.

The teaser for 'Chal Kudiye' was shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram, creating a buzz among her followers.

The snippet opens with Alia, dressed in a t-shirt marked with the word 'Ghar' (Home), facing away from the camera.

Diljit Dosanjh makes a striking appearance in an all-white ensemble.

Prominently displayed in the background is the film's title, 'Jigra.'

Alia captioned the teaser, "It's yours soon #ChalKudiye @diljitdosanjh #Jigra in cinemas 11th October."

Fans were quick to express their enthusiasm in the comments section.

One user remarked, "My two most favourite people in one frame," while another predicted, "A chartbuster loading. Can't wait for it ."

A third fan described it as, "Once again a lethal combination."

Earlier, Alia shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, highlighting a playful exchange between the two stars.

The image featured Alia seated in a chair labelled 'The said Kudi,' while Dosanjh's chair read 'Sings about Kudi.'

She captioned the photo, "Chairs say it all."

The track 'Chal Kudiye' marks a reunion between Alia Bhatt and Dosanjh, who last collaborated on 'Udta Punjab' in 2016.

The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, was a major success and featured Dosanjh's Hindi film debut alongside Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor. Their rendition of 'Ikk Kudi' was particularly well-received.

Meanwhile, 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, is set for release on October 11, 2024. The recently unveiled teaser trailer showcases Alia Bhatt in a dramatic role as she navigates personal and familial challenges.

The trailer features scenes of Alia's character grappling with time constraints and attempting to free Vedang Raina's character from arrest.

The teaser also highlights a sibling bond and includes a modern rendition of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.'

In addition to 'Jigra', Alia has several other high-profile projects lined up. She will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama 'Love and War', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt is also set to appear in 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, which promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films with its strong female lead. The film will also star Sharvari.