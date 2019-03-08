हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt looks majestic in 'Kalank' new poster!

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Alia's look from 'Kalank' has been unveiled

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in success of her latest outing 'Gully Boy', is all set to spill magic on the silver screen with 'Kalank'. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor to name a few and makers have started unveiling posters of the film. 

After unveiling posters featuring Varun, Sanjay and Aditya, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Alia's look has been unveiled and the actress looks majestic!

Check it out here, as shared by Alia Twitter.

While sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Here she is. Roop  #WomenOfKalank #Kalank
@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies"

The shooting of the film wrapped up in January this year and the first look poster featuring Varun with Kohled eyes was unveiled yesterday. 

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Earlier in January, after wrapping up the film, Alia had shared a cutesy click with Abhishek and Aditya. The caption said, “KALANK has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don’t.. when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts.. especially when you’ve worked with your friends and family.. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead.. Cant wait for you guys to see the visuals.."

