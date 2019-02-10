हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh attend 'Gully Boy' world premiere at Berlin Film Festival—Pics

It is a proud moment for the 'Gully Boy' team!

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh attend &#039;Gully Boy&#039; world premiere at Berlin Film Festival—Pics
Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' has already achieved a milestone by having a special screening at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. The film's director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani accompanied the actors.

Alia and Ranveer grabbed eyeballs as they walked the red carpet. Ranveer, who is known for his offbeat dress sense, looked dapper in an animal print suit, which he paired with a black turtle neck tee and quirky glasses. On the other hand, Alia looked gorgeous in a neon green off-shoulder gown with a side slit and a big train.

Check out the pics here:

Image Credit: Reuters

Don't they look fantastic? It is a proud moment for the 'Gully Boy' team indeed! This is the first time that Ranveer and Alia have teamed up for a film.

Gully Boy will hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day and also stars  Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The trailer and dialogue promos of the film have taken the excitement level up a notch and fans can't wait to see 'Baba' in the garb of a street rapper.

Ranveer SinghAlia BhattZoya AkhtarGully BoyBerlin Film Festival
