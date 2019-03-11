हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kalank

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer 'Kalank' teaser to be out on this date—Check unseen stills

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer &#039;Kalank&#039; teaser to be out on this date—Check unseen stills
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' backed period drama 'Kalank' boasts of a starry ensemble cast. The makers have decided to unveil the teaser on March 12, 2019, and meanwhile, have released some unseen stills from the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the photos. He wrote: “#Kalank teaser out tomorrow [Tue]... Glimpses from the film that's set in the 1940s... 17 April 2019 release.”

The movie happens to be a period drama set in the backdrop of 1940s. It will hit the screens on April 17, 2019. A few days back the actors shared the first look of the lead characters from the movie and it created a stir online.

Alia also shared a glimpse from the movie on her Instagram. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kalank..Teaser out tomorrow 

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

'Kalank' is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. It features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Are you excited to watch this starry ensemble?

 

