Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank trailer to be unveiled on April 3

New Delhi: One of the most-anticipated films of the year 2019, Kalank starring the Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt is inching closer to its release date. As per reports, the trailer of the film will be unveiled on April 3.

Annoucning the news on Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Kalank trailer tomorrow [3 April 2019]... Directed by Abhishek Varman... 17 April 2019 release. #KalankTrailerTomorrow." He also shared a snippet from the film which features the lead actors.

#Kalank trailer tomorrow [3 April 2019]... Directed by Abhishek Varman... 17 April 2019 release. #KalankTrailerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GNAWkGkbXW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2019

Just a few days ago, the title track of the film was unveiled. The fans couldn't stop listening to it on loop and that has helped it secure #1 spot on YouTube trending list and has garnered over 15 million views in 48 hours.

Talking about 'Kalank', the film has been helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film is the dream project of maverick filmmaker Karan Johar. Being one of the biggest releases of the year, 'Kalank' promises to be a visual treat for its fans. People are excited about the film already and can't wait to witness the collaboration of some of the best actors of the indsutry on the silver screen.

Kalank also unites Madhuri and Sanjay after twenty long years.

The film is slated to release on April 17, 2019.