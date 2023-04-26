Aligarh To Badhaai Do: Here's A Look At Films That Address LGBTQ Issues With Sensitivity

New Delhi: LGBTQ protagonists are no longer at the fringes of popular entertainment but are very much central to the stories being told. In recent times, narratives have refrained from putting forth stereotypical clichés and have represented their issues in the most authentic and real way. Here’s a look at five films with pathbreaking LGBTQ representation-

Aligarh

This 2016 drama helmed by Hansal Mehta narrates the story of a professor at the Aligarh Muslim University, Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras (Manoj Bajpayee) who was suspended after an illegal 'sting operation', caught him having a sexual relationship with a rickshaw-puller. He is stigmatized, suspended and then sacked. He also has to leave the university housing and a ray of hope pierces this gloom when a journalist, Deepu Sebastian (Rajkummar Rao) takes up his case, and soon the court revokes his suspension. But has justice come too late for a man whose spirit was broken with such cruelty? 'Aligarh' has received various international accolades and is currently streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime.

Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan Chhankaar

This Zee Theatre teleplay is a comedy-drama adapted from the 1972 American comedy film 'Butterflies Are Free', which in turn was based on Leonard Gershe's 1969 play. This teleplay traces the journey of a visually impaired young man who wants to break free from the suffocating control of his overprotective mother. He begins to explore his own identity and tastes freedom for the first time when he moves in with a neighbour. The neighbour is a joyful performer who loves dressing up and life is just about to take a turn when the mother once again begins to interfere in her son's life. Jointly directed by Kanwal Khoosat and Sarmad Khoosat, the teleplay stars Sarmad himself along with Saniya Mumtaz, Zain Afzal and Iman Shahid. The play is a subtle depiction of how tough it is to own up to your deepest self in a conservative society and will be aired on Tata Play Theatre on 30th April.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial portrays the relationship between a gay couple, Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) and Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) who face many problems in a conservative milieu where even talking about same-sex love is taboo. A wedding and many complications later, it becomes clear to everyone that true love cannot be denied and will always find its way. The film addresses a serious issue like homophobia with a sense of humour and courage and also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Badhaai Do

This 2022 comedy-drama directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is the first Hindi cinematic exploration of a lavender marriage. The film boldly and unapologetically portrays LGBTQ+ love which despite constant pressure from society, finds a path to fulfilment. A gay policeman, Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao) and a lesbian physical education teacher, Sumi (Bhumi Pednekar) enter wedlock. Then shielded by respectability in society, they share their lives with their actual soulmates. Eventually, their families too come to terms with their sexual identities and support them. This spiritual successor to the 2018 film, 'Badhaai Ho', also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Chum Darang in prominent roles and is available on Netflix.

Bombay Talkies

This 2013 anthology is directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap. One of the stories, 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh' directed by Karan Johar explores the gay relationship between Dev (Randeep Hooda) and Avinash (Saqib Saleem). Dev gets introduced to Avinash by his wife Gayathri (Rani Mukerji), who is attracted to but is hesitant to accept his sexuality. In this hard-hitting story, we see how societal repression can impact two people differently. Avinash is comfortable with his gay identity, while Dev is a hypocrite and more concerned with preserving his image in society. This complex and poignant tale also stars Alisha Shaikh and Shiv Subramanian and is currently streaming on Netflix.