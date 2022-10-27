'All I can say is Thank God right now' says Rakul Preet Singh on receiving overwhelming response

New Delhi: The Rakul Preet starrer 'Thank God' was released nationwide yesterday and while the film is already being spoken about highly as a wholesome entertainer sprinkled with great performances; the actress had the best reviews coming her way from none other than her family.

Rakul Preet Singh took on a new and different role of a female cop and was praised for effortlessly pulling it off. Apart from her monologue in the film that’s already trending and winning hearts, the actress was also praised for her chemistry with Siddharth Malhotra receiving an overwhelming response not just from audiences but also from her parents.

Talking about her parents' reaction to the film says Rakul, “This is the earliest my parents have seen any film of mine let me tell you so they called me at 12 in the morning and my dad said this is your best film so far and I was like what really? And my dad felt that this generation would love this film and that families would love the film because it’s so true to our Indian families and culture. He took the number of my director and left him a long message saying thank you for doing this for this generation.”

Rakul also had the opportunity to see the audience’s reaction in theatres and was ecstatic with the response. She adds, “Thank God I did surprise theatre visits and the audiences have come up to us emotional. They didn’t expect us in the theatres and they walked up to us stating how everyone really liked the film and how they are emotionally connecting with the film. All I can say is Thank God right now.”

Rakul Preet Singh has impressed with her effortless pairings in multiple films this year like Cuttputli, Attack, Doctor G, and Runway 34 and now Thank God seems set to be the latest addition. She will also be seen in Chhatriwali next amongst other unannounced projects.