HRITHIK ROSHAN

Amidst boycott call, Hrithik Roshan's fans trend 'Vikram Vedha' on Twitter

'Vikram Vedha' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, which is 45 days away from its nationwide release, drove the fans of the 'Krrish' star into a frenzy when his first-look from the film was unveiled. 

Aug 15, 2022

NEW DELHI: Audiences can't wait for Hrithik Roshan's return to the silver screen, testimony of which is the massive anticipation surrounding his next, 'Vikram Vedha', which has consistently been trending on social media.

The film, which is 45 days away from its nationwide release, first drove the superstar's fans into a frenzy when his first-look from the film was out. Fans spoke about how Hrithik looked like a Greek God, brought sexy back and made 'bad look so good'.

Later, the superstar's fanbase took the internet by storm when the 100-day countdown to 'Vikram Vedha' began. The countdown inspired hundreds of memes that populated social media, speaking volumes for the superstar's connection with millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

Adding to the anticipation even further, 'Awaiting Roar of Vikram Vedha' has been trending on Twitter, with fans expressing their excitement in different ways. Calling him the last 'True Blue Superstar of Bollywood', some spoke about his heroic entrance in the film, some sketched the image of his character, others spoke about the lengths they went to watch his films.

For the unversed, Hrithik recently gave a shoutout to Aamir Khan's recent released 'Laal Singh Chaddha', and urged people to watch the film in theatres. He took to Twitter and wrote, "He wrote: “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful." As soon as Hrithik tweeted in support for the film, ‘boycott Vikram Vedha’ started trending on Twitter.

Apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik also has 'Fighter' and 'Krrish 4' under his belt. 

