Amidst Mission Mangal's storm, John Abraham's Batla House makes impressive start — Here's film first day collections

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest release 'Batla House', which is based on the 2008 Batla House encounter, managed to attract footfall at theatres on the first day of its release. The Nikkhil Advani's directorial arrived in theatres on Independence Day and despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal', fared well on its opening day.

And although its collections were hampered due to 'Mission Mangal' arriving in theatres on the same day, the John Abraham's film had an impressive start on the ticket window.

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the first day collection of the film, writing, "#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu Rs 14.59 cr. India biz."

The 'Parmanu' actor is seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the 2008 Operation Batla House encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The Story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about the one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions in 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.

'Batla House' also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi features in item song, 'O Saki Saki'.

This is John and Nikkhil Advani's third collaboration after 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'Satyamev Jayate'.

John is known for appearing in patriotic drams. His last few releases 'Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran', 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter' were on the same genre.

On the other hand, 'Mission Mangal' made a fantastic start at the Box Office as it minted Rs 29.16 crore on its first day.