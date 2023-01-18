Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Sooryavansham’ gets brutally trolled after frustrated man asks Set Max to stop its telecast

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan’s classic ‘Sooryavansham’ is one of the most-watched and aired films on Set Max. If you have ever a watched a film on television then it's impossible to miss ‘Sooryavansham’. However, seems like people have had enough of it. A man frustrated with the film’s repeated telecast on Set Max wrote an open letter asking the channel to stop its telecast. Hilarious and relatable for all, the letter has now gone viral on social media.

“Your channel has the viewing rights of the film. My family and I are well-versed with Heera Thakur and his family. After watching the extra innings of ‘Sooryavansham’, we have learnt it by heart.” Further questioning the channel, he wrote, “I want to know how many times has your channel telecast this film. Also, how many times will you telecast the movie in the future? If our mental health is adversely affected (madness) then who should be held responsible? Please provide the information.”

Fans who share the same sentiment took to the comments section about their views on the letter and the film. “Finally someone is speaking up,” commented one user with laughter emojis. “Jab tak tumhara वंश badhta rahega tab tak sooryavansham chalta rahega,” added another user.

See the post here

‘Sooryavansham’ is the story of a man named Bhanupratap Singh and his illeterate son Heera Thakur. They don’t share a good relationship with each other, however, he desires to fulfill his father's dream of building a hospital.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles. It also stars Soundarya, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi and Kader Khan. Released in 1999, ‘Sooryavansham’ is directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana.