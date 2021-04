Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes to Anushka Sharma produced 'Qala' starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday (April 19) sent good wishes to the team of the film ‘Qala’ as the makers released behind the scenes video from the making of the movie that stars late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

"Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well," Big B tweeted by sharing the video on his official Twitter handle.

T 3880- Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well .. pic.twitter.com/oy8lCfwOKo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 19, 2021

The upcoming Netflix Original feature film ‘Qala’ will mark the second collaboration of Anushka Sharma’s production house- Clean Slate Filmz with Netflix after last year’s critically-acclaimed supernatural-feminist drama ‘Bulbbul’ that starred Triptii Dimri in the titular role.

‘Qala’ is helmed by Anvitaa Dutt who had also previously directed ‘Bulbbul’ for the Clean Slate Filmz. She is also known for her works in critically and commercially hit movies like the ‘Queen’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, and more.

Through ‘Qala’ late legendary actor Irrfan Khan son- Babil will make his debut in the Indian film industry. Along with him, the movie will also feature Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps for now, but through the official releases, it is evident that the movie will revolve around the story of a daughter who craves her mother’s love.