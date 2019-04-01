Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Balda inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and supremely talented Taapsee Pannu's latest outing Badla is showing winning streak at the Box Office. The film is rapidly inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Badla continues its energetic performance... Biz witnesses an upturn on [fourth] Sat and Sun... Had crossed *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink earlier, crosses *lifetime biz* of #Piku now... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 81.79 cr. India biz."

Adarsh also shared the weekwise collections:

#Badla biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 38 cr

Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.12 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 3.35 cr

Total: ₹ 81.79 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT.

The film has maintained its throne at the Box Office despite competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, Junglee and Notebook.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla unites Big B and Taapsee on the big screen for the second time after their successful collaboration Pink jostled the theatres and addressed many valid social issues.

Badla is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Contratiempo.The film released on March 8, 2019.