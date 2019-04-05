Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' gets a big thumbs up at Box Office

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented actress Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' has received a big thumbs up from the audiences. The thriller by Sujoy Ghosh is based on 2016 Spanish crime drama 'Contratiempo' (The Invisible Guest) by Oriol Paulo.

The viewers are still thronging theatres to watch the crime thriller. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#Badla held steadily on weekdays... Should cross ₹ 85 cr in Weekend 5... Has an outside chance of crossing ₹ 90 cr... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.45 cr, Mon 55 lakhs, Tue 50 lakhs, Wed 45 lakhs, Thu 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 83.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 98.75 cr.”

'Badla' brought back the lead pair of Big B and Taapsee back together after their successful last venture 'Pink'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

Besides the lead pair, 'Badla' also features actress Amrita Singh, who gave an impressive performance, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

Not just the lead actors but in fact, the supporting cast members also added to the thrill with their superlative act and performance.

Solid positive word of mouth publicity certainly generated a good buzz around the movie and it clearly reflects on the collection figures.