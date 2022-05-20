हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to guest star in Gujarati film 'Fakt Mahilao Mate'

'Fakt Mahilao Mate' is jointly produced by Vaishal Shah and features Gujarati superstar Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi . It is directed by Jay Bodas and its highlight will be a cameo by none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan.   

Amitabh Bachchan to guest star in Gujarati film &#039;Fakt Mahilao Mate&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After producing a string of hits in Hindi cinema, producer Anand Pandit is now exploring the regional space with  Marathi and Gujarati films and his latest is the family centric comedy, 'Fakt Mahilao Mate'. 

The film is jointly produced by Vaishal Shah and features Gujarati superstar Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi . It is directed by Jay Bodas and its highlight will be a cameo by none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Speaking about the film, Pandit says, "It is getting tough for  me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in  'Fakt Mahilao Mate', he instantly said, 'Yes!' He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film."

He continues,"Bachchan sir's  presence on the sets  delighted everyone, including  my co-producer Vaishal Shah and the entire cast and crew.When Amit ji  heard the script on the sets, he loved the witty twists and laughed heartily  during the shoot. He was right on time as usual and finished his scenes with clockwork precision. Everyone was surprised by his  ease with Gujarati but few people know that he is a linguist and effortlessly picks up the nuances of different languages. I remember watching him in 'Laawaris' where he spoke multiple languages in a comic scene and little did I know that one day, he would  face the camera for my own Gujarati film! As always, he dazzled everyone with his professionalism and charisma. "   

The film is jointly produced by Vaishal Shah and will be released on August 19, 2022.

