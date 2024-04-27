New Delhi: Nothing compares to reliving the magic of cinema time and again, especially the immersive experience of the big screen. Over the years, our favourite movie stars have entertained us with timeless classics and massive blockbusters, films that we continue to love even years after their initial release. Celebrating such movies, below we list seven massive hits starring superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, the Man of Masses NTR Jr, and more, whose re-releases got us super thrilled. Take a look:

1. Amitabh Bachchan - ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Deewar’ and more

Indian cinema megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain an audience favourite worldwide even several decades after he started his acting journey. In honour of his huge success and blockbuster films, PVR Cinemas screened handpicked Big B films across 22 cinemas as part of a film festival titled ‘Bachchan: Back to the Beginning’ on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday in 2022. The festival opened to a splendid response from fans of Amitabh Bachchan nationwide, celebrating his cinematic legacy for years to come.



2. Rajinikanth - ‘Sivaji The Boss’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s cult hit Tamil film ‘Sivaji: The Boss’ was re-released in theatres on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, offering audiences an enhanced viewing experience. Released in 2007, the film, helmed by S. Shankar, is celebrated as one of his career’s biggest hits and was truly a festival and celebration for his fans watching the film once again in cinema halls.

3. Shah Rukh Khan- ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Veer-Zara’ and more

Hindi cinema’s king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, is rightfully credited for making us fall in love with love through his extraordinary on-screen portrayal. Celebrating his charm and the huge success of his films, in February this year, Yash Raj Films (YRF) organised the Nostalgia Film Festival, screening Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest romantic hits like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Mohabbatein’, and ‘Veer-Zaara’ in select PVR-INOX theatres for a special price of Rs 112. The festival received a stellar response from King Khan fans and truly showed why he continues to rule our hearts decades later as well.

4. Man of Masses NTR Jr - ‘Aadi’, ‘Adhurs’, ‘Simhadri’

Filmmakers’ and audiences' favourite, Man of Masses NTR Jr is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1,’ and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the actor in this never-before-seen portrayal. However, apart from his upcoming film, NTR Jr has entertained audiences with some spectacular megahits over the years that earned immense appreciation from both critics and fans, prompting their re-release in theatres on public demand. Marking NTR Jr’s 41st birthday on May 20 this year, his super hit film ‘Aadi’ is set to re-release in 4K, with special shows available on May 19 & May 20, 2024. Interestingly, every year on his birthday, one of his hit films is re-released as a gift for his audiences. In the past, blockbusters like ‘Adhurs’ and ‘Simhadri’ have also been re-released in theatres.

5. Mohanlal - ‘Spadikam’

Actor Mohanlal’s 1995 classic Malayalam film ‘Spadikam’ was re-released in cinemas in 4K in February last year. Even after so many years since its original release, the film received an overwhelming response upon its re-release. The film stars Mohanlal and Thilakan, along with Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman in supporting roles.

6. Thalapathy Vijay - ‘Ghilli’

One of the most loved actors down South, Thalapathy Vijay’s 2004 release ‘Ghilli,’ smashed the box office upon its release and was the actor’s first-ever Rs 50 crore grosser. Speaking of which, ‘Ghilli’ is set to hit the screens once again on April 20th, marking its 20-year completion this April 2024. Excitingly, the makers have also unveiled a new trailer to excite fans more, and the 20-year-old film still looks fresh and fiery.

7. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan - ‘Jab We Met’

An iconic film in more ways than one, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy ‘Jab We Met’ not only made its way into the hearts of global audiences but also got etched in the history of Indian cinema as an ultimate classic. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the film was re-released in theatres on Valentine’s Day in 2023 after 16 years and had audiences once again gushing over the stellar performances, music, and unforgettable dialogues. ‘Jab We Met’ continues to be one of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s best works to date.