Andaman trailer: Sanjay Mishra's film around COVID crisis creates buzz, to release on OTT

New Delhi: The film 'Andaman', an inspirational village quarantine drama starring Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and debutante Anand Raaj unveiled its trailer on Friday (November 19).

Helmed by debutante director Smita Singh and produced by 8 Pillar Motion Pictures, the film is set to release independently on 20th November with a unique social media campaign on the OTT platform Open Theatre.

It is a story of a common man dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and his personal battles.

Watch the trailer here: