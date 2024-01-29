Anil Kapoor Dominates Screens As 'Animal' Steams On OTT And 'Fighter' Soars In Theatres

New Delhi: Megastar Anil Kapoor's star power shines brighter with two back-to-back hits in consecutive months. The cinema icon is currently dominating both OTT and theatres. His blockbuster film "Animal," which released in theatres on December 1st, 2023, is now available online on Netflix in five Indian languages. Alongside this, Kapoor is also dominating the theatres and getting praises as Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Jai Singh for his latest film, 'Fighter'.

Kapoor's depiction in "Animal" proves his acting prowess, earning widespread acclaim as Balbir Singh. His portrayal enhances the story with nuanced expressions and a commanding presence, enthralling both viewers and critics. This performance solidifies Kapoor's status as a cinema icon, celebrated for his versatility and depth. Simultaneously, as "Animal" streams on Netflix, Kapoor is enthralling theatre goers with his latest role as Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Jai Singh in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, further showcasing his enduring charm and talent.

Fighter is an aerial action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Anand's Marflix Pictures. Kapoor stars alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi in pivotal roles that have captivated audiences since its release on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor's exceptional performances reaffirm his status as a true ‘Cinema Icon’!