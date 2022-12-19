Anil Kapoor has a special note for the 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty!

New Delhi: Not just the audience, but this time Bollywood celebrities too are mesmerized by Kantara star, Rishab Shetty! After Nawazuddin Siddiqui confessed a few days back that he envied the Kannada star. Soon after, Hrithik Roshan gave Kantara a great review. Now this time Anil Kapoor has since indicated a desire to collaborate with him on his upcoming project.

Talking to a leading portal the legendary actor expressed his wish to work with Rishab Shetty. When Anil said, "Next picture mere saath bana (create your next film with me)," he seemed to be applauding Rishab for his work. Everyone was left in splits by his demand, including Rishab. Post the success of Kantara, Rishab has been invited to take part in several roundtable discussions where he discusses the movie, the shifting trends in Kannada cinema, and other topics.

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty’s film, made on a mediocre budget. Rishab Shetty's movie proved that all it takes to win both critical and commercial acclaim is a solid script. It fared well for itself, but it also went on to shatter a lot of box office records. The film is penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty. And is produced by Hombale Films.