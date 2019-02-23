Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit's 'Total Dhamaal' gets a great start internationally

New Delhi: After getting a flying start at domestic box office, 'Total Dhamaal' witnesses huge collections internationally as well! The film is directed by Indra Kumar and received a thumbs up from critics as well as the audience. After all, who doesn't love a good laugh?

Total Dhamaal' is the third installment of the 'Dhamaal' series and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta.

The film got a great start at the international box office by minting more than Rs 8 crore! Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the day one collections of the film.

#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well... Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 235k UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri] UK: $ 93k Australia: $ 70k NZ: $ 30k #Overseas, he wrote.

#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well... Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 235k

UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]

UK: $ 93k

Australia: $ 70k

NZ: $ 30k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

The film re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap. It is sequel to the 2011 hit, 'Double Dhamaal'.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit.

Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.