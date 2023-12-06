Anil Kapoor Takes Internet By Storm With First Look From Fighter, Actor Looks Sharp As Captain Rakesh Jai Singh Aka Rocky - See Poster

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' has been creating a lot of buzz lately. The much-anticipated film stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor as well. Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the first look of the characters on social media. On sudden exciting drops, fans can't keep calm either. Making Wednesday brighter, 'Fighter' makes have now unveiled the character look of Anil Kapoor as Captain Rakesh Jai Singh Aka Rocky. No wonder, he is surely looking captivating in the poster.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the poster and wrote, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Call Sign: Rocky, Designation: Commanding Officer, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever.” Anil Kapoor’s character of the Commanding Officer in ‘Fighter’ portrays a strong avatar which is dedicated and committed.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared her look and introduced her character, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons, #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter.” The makers also introduced Hrithik Roshan’s character from the film. Sharing the same, Hrithik wrote on his Instagram handle, “Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania; Call Sign: Patty; Designation: Squadron Pilot; Unit: Air Dragons; Fighter Forever.”

No wonder, it's going to be an exhilarating cinematic ride as 'Fighter' gears up to astound the fans. To embark on a mission to redefine action, blended flawlessly with patriotic fervour on the silver screen. ‘Fighter’ marks Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionize action storytelling. This film promises heart-thumping action sequences glazed in patriotism. All set to release on January 25th, 2024, India’s 75th Republic Day, 'Fighter' unleashes unparalleled spectacle of cinematic brilliance unfold before your eyes.

On Deepika's work front, the actress will be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas. She also has ‘The Intern’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.