Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Collects Rs 40 Cr On First Monday

With its collection on Monday, Animal has beaten the Monday collections of the super hits of this year. Animal that stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor other than Ranbir has surpassed all these collections. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Collects Rs 40 Cr On First Monday Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has won hearts with amazing performances and storytelling, and while its victory march continues, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit another milestone. The film had its biggest Monday at the Box Office as it earned Rs 40.06 crores on Monday, gaining blockbuster status. 

With nailing its Monday at the Box Office, Animal has become the biggest film of 2023. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride. The film was released on 1st December 2023.

