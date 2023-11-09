Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper In BTS Pic With Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Check Pic

New Delhi: Highly-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Animal' is getting massive attention. Audience just cannot stop gushing over the pre-teaser and teaser from the film that has created a huge buzz. Before the trailer, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has become Ranbir's biggest-ever release globally. Faning this excitement further, Sandeep now treated us to a picture with Ranbir from the sets of Animal.

In this BTS moment, Ranbir and Sandeep seem to be engrossed in an intense discussion. And it is Ranbir's deadly look with the long hairdo that is leaving us all very excited. This one surely seems to be another masterpiece coming from Ranbir.

The 'Brahmastra' actor is seen donning a black jacket, paired with black pants and in his long-haired look. Vanga, on the other hand, is seen in a dark blue shirt paired with blue denims.

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role and Bobby Deol as an antagonist. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.