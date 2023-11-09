trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685963
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANIMAL

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper In BTS Pic With Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Check Pic

The 'Brahmastra' actor is seen donning a black jacket, paired with black pants and in his long-haired look. Vanga, on the other hand, is seen in a dark blue shirt paired with blue denims.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper In BTS Pic With Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Check Pic

New Delhi: Highly-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Animal' is getting massive attention. Audience just cannot stop gushing over the pre-teaser and teaser from the film that has created a huge buzz. Before the trailer, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has become Ranbir's biggest-ever release globally. Faning this excitement further, Sandeep now treated us to a picture with Ranbir from the sets of Animal. 

In this BTS moment, Ranbir and Sandeep seem to be engrossed in an intense discussion. And it is Ranbir's deadly look with the long hairdo that is leaving us all very excited. This one surely seems to be another masterpiece coming from Ranbir. 

The 'Brahmastra' actor is seen donning a black jacket, paired with black pants and in his long-haired look. Vanga, on the other hand, is seen in a dark blue shirt paired with blue denims.

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role and Bobby Deol as an antagonist. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have backed 'Animal'.

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in an important role and Bobby Deol as an antagonist. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment