Animal Trailer Launch: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer To Have A Sequel?

New Delhi: The mild-winter morning was set ablaze with the dynamic presence of the stellar cast of 'Animal'. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrived at the trailer launch of their action thriller film.

Expressing his earnest desire for future parts of 'Animal', Ranbir said, "It was an incredible experience so far. If Animal works by god's grace, then Animal Part 2 and Part 3 should also get made up."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' is all about a father-son relationship where Ranbir Kapoor's father is played by Anil Kapoor. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a criminal because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

However, Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. Ranbir threatens everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. National crush Rashmika Mandanna glowed as Ranbir's love interest.

Bobby Deol is playing the antagonist in the film, who sets a thrist trap. The younger Deol is stylish yet sets a menacing appearance in the trailer.

Speaking about the film and his character, Ranbir said, "It was a deliberate choice on my part to explore a different side of myself on-screen with 'Animal'. As an actor, I always strive to challenge myself and push the boundaries of my abilities. 'Animal' presented a unique opportunity to break away from my previous on-screen image and delve into a character that is multi-dimensional and complex."

He continued, "I believe it's important for actors to constantly evolve and surprise audiences and 'Animal' allowed me to do just that. I hope viewers will appreciate this new facet of my performance and enjoy the film as much as I did while working on it."



'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.