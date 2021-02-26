हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha shares picture from 'Anek' shoot, calls it toughest film so far

The 'Thappad' director took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him with a sunburnt face, which he explained was the result of the forthcoming film's extensive shoot. 'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17, marks Anubhav`s second collaboration with actor Ayushmann Khurrana after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Anubhav Sinha shares picture from &#039;Anek&#039; shoot, calls it toughest film so far
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial 'Anek' in the North East region of the country, shared a post on Friday explaining that filming the movie has been a tough experience for him. The 'Thappad' director took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him with a sunburnt face, which he explained was the result of the forthcoming film's extensive shoot.

Captioning the picture, he wrote, "When your face is burnt like this you are halfway through the filming. #ANEK. Toughest so far.

"'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17, marks Anubhav`s second collaboration with actor Ayushmann Khurrana after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anubhav SinhaAnekAnubhav Sinha filmsAnubhav Sinha newsBollywood
Next
Story

Vaani Kapoor to have 3 back-to-back releases in 2021!

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to launch a campaign against inflation