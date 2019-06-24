close

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap to feature in Nawazuddin Siddique's 'Bole Chudiyan'

The film will mark feature directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. 

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama "Bole Chudiyan". 

"I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him," Kashyap said in a statement. 

The actor-director duo previously collaborated in films like "Black Friday", "Gangs of Wasseypur" franchise, "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the Netflix original "Sacred Games". 

In "Bole Chudiyan", Siddiqui is set to play a passionate lover and has already started preparing for the film, the statement read.

